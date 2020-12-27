BlackRock Inc. Sells 34,411 Shares of Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,411 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Marchex worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marchex by 21.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 249,402 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Marchex by 11.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 184,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marchex by 61.4% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 109,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Marchex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 183,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Marchex in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Marchex in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Marchex stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $85.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.89.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

