Blocktix (TIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.00

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Blocktix has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $333,228.27 and approximately $14.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00046319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00295014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00029595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015416 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TIX is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

