Blocktix (TIX) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Blocktix has a total market cap of $320,817.70 and approximately $7.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocktix token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00042053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00031397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00286276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Blocktix

TIX is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

