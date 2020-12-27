BLOCKv 24 Hour Volume Reaches $51,335.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $51,335.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00046061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00293281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00029828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.52 or 0.02071432 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (CRYPTO:VEE) is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

