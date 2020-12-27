BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) (TSE:ZAG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE ZAG opened at C$16.65 on Friday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$14.00 and a 12-month high of C$17.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.72.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (ZAG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.