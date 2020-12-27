BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

TSE:ZWU opened at C$12.12 on Friday. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$14.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.00.

