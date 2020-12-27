BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE.TO) (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

ZRE stock opened at C$21.83 on Friday. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.43 and a twelve month high of C$27.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.35.

