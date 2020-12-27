BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) Trading Down 0.2%

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $85.06 and last traded at $85.09. 1,283 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $85.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 93,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 15.66% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

