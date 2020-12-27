Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.31

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.31 and traded as high as $33.84. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 83,639 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.75 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.78.

The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -7.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$33.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

