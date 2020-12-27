Bounce Token Market Cap Reaches $10.71 Million (BOT)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Bounce Token has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Bounce Token has a market cap of $10.71 million and $3.63 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounce Token token can now be purchased for about $404.31 or 0.01533420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00127324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00631902 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00156397 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00331058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00056348 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Bounce Token Token Profile

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,489 tokens. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official website is bounce.finance

