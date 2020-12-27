BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BOX in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter worth $73,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

