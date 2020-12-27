Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.03 Million

Analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report sales of $261.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $246.58 million. Brixmor Property Group posted sales of $293.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,463. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,465,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,254,000 after purchasing an additional 645,749 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,409,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,064,000 after buying an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,187,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,024,000 after buying an additional 283,972 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,812,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,606,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,163,000 after acquiring an additional 606,536 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.