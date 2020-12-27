Brokerages Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%.

ARI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 31,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 26,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 237.29%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

