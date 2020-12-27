Brokerages Anticipate BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will post sales of $460.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.90 million and the lowest is $456.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $487.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $455.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.05 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 947,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,054. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.