Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $1.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. BRP posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in BRP by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BRP in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOOO opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 3.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $68.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.78%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

