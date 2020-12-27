Brokerages Anticipate MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) to report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MedAvail’s earnings. MedAvail reported earnings of ($1.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MedAvail will report full year earnings of ($10.11) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MedAvail.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 168.39% and a negative net margin of 245.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDVL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 14,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $176,953.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 77,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,657. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDVL opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.27. MedAvail has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

