Brokerages Anticipate Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Post $5.70 EPS

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to announce earnings per share of $5.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.90 and the lowest is $5.50. Northrop Grumman posted earnings per share of $5.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $22.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.55 to $22.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $24.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.62 to $24.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $299.60. 332,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,009. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.58. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

