Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Paycom Software posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.70.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,000 shares of company stock worth $128,972,860. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $3,809,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 19.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 28.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $462.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.50 and its 200 day moving average is $337.36.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

