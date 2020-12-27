Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Repligen posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.45 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $237,349.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,288 shares of company stock worth $4,346,934 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,975,000 after acquiring an additional 56,722 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 48.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,843,000 after purchasing an additional 197,739 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.69. 256,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,435. Repligen has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $212.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.59 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.