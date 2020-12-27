Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. CEVA posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CEVA by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CEVA by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $939.17 million, a PE ratio of 4,221.00 and a beta of 1.17. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.