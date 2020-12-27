Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post $110.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.93 million. Galapagos posted sales of $158.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $627.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.89 million to $879.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $599.96 million, with estimates ranging from $214.17 million to $815.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $274.03. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.65.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

