Brokerages Expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

HIMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 927,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,810. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

