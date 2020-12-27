Brokerages Expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.57 Million

Analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will report sales of $44.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.47 million and the lowest is $43.69 million. Investors Real Estate Trust posted sales of $45.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year sales of $176.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.51 million to $177.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $180.71 million, with estimates ranging from $178.22 million to $183.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.88 million.

CSR stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $929.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.02. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

