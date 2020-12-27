Brokerages Expect QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.10. QEP Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on QEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Shares of NYSE QEP opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 4.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 6.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of QEP Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,249,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

