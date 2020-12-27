Brokerages Expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Will Post Earnings of $3.05 Per Share

Analysts expect The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to report earnings per share of $3.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.04 and the lowest is $2.06. The Boston Beer reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $14.95 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.76 to $28.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $863.45.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,109 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.95, for a total value of $1,178,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total value of $8,748,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,782 shares of company stock worth $72,541,380 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,012,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM stock opened at $1,014.93 on Friday. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $290.02 and a 12-month high of $1,092.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $950.89 and its 200 day moving average is $830.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

