Brokerages Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Price Target at C$2.94

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

AAV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of AAV traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.75. The company had a trading volume of 678,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.90. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.98 and a 52 week high of C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

