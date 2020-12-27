Brokerages Set Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Price Target at $75.00

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.67. The company had a trading volume of 200,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $669,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 51.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 35,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.