Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) PT at $96.43

Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.42. 758,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 56.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.0% during the second quarter. South State CORP. now owns 7,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 29.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,479,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,828,000 after acquiring an additional 332,390 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.