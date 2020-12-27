Brokerages Set Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT at $5.73

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

USAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,567 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 87.2% during the third quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,400 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,434 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $657,000.

Shares of Americas Silver stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 673,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,121. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

