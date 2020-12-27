Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Price Target at GBX 2,022.73

Shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,022.73 ($26.43).

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,397 ($31.32) per share, for a total transaction of £13,662.90 ($17,850.67). Also, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, with a total value of £9,295 ($12,143.98). Insiders purchased 1,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,208 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock traded down GBX 27 ($0.35) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,435 ($31.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £33.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,285.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,986.60. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,564.50 ($33.51).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

