Brokerages Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price at $35.63

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

