Brokerages Set Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target at $86.00

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

DNKN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $102.00 to $106.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

NASDAQ DNKN remained flat at $$106.48 during trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.42. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 66,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.