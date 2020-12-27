Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) PT at C$23.06

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.06.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

ERO opened at C$20.27 on Thursday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$23.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.3896489 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

