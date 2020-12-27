Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Target Price at $32.33

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBIO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Generation Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $396,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,068.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $144,187,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $59,098,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $30,240,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth $24,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $34.23 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.47.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

