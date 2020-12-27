Brokerages Set Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) Target Price at $33.70

Li Auto Inc. (NYSE:LI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NYSE:LI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter worth about $235,000.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

