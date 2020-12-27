Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) PT at $75.38

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE PRU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of -123.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $835,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

