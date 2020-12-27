Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Price Target at $71.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:BKGFY remained flat at $$59.10 during midday trading on Friday. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.61. The Berkeley Group has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.19.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Featured Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.