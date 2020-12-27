Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Target Price at $716.47

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $716.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,739,203.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,413,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $9.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $733.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $725.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $668.46. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

