CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Up 0.1% This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $60.41 or 0.00226281 BTC on popular exchanges. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $257,597.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00041680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00286284 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00030780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014927 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CGT is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 44,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,903 tokens. CACHE Gold’s official website is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars.

