CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CAI International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in CAI International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in CAI International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CAI International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CAI International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAI opened at $30.85 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.78.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of CAI International in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of CAI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

