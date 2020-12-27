Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $94.73.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 11.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 9.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

