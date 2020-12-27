California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 59.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter worth $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 23.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $139,575.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,223.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $919,807. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 23.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.