California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,304 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of EchoStar worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in EchoStar by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in EchoStar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SATS stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.36. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of EchoStar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

