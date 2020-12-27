California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of NetScout Systems worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,295,000 after purchasing an additional 742,738 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,186 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,622,000 after purchasing an additional 495,680 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 471,098 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,131,000 after purchasing an additional 412,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $27.72 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.04.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $155,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

