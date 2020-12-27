California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 110.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other Worthington Industries news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dale T. Brinkman sold 12,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $627,724.43. Insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock worth $4,420,743 in the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WOR. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

WOR opened at $50.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.