California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.13 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $37.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $322.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

