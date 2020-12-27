California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 7,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,214,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $2,793,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 229,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 99,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 617.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 770,078 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

