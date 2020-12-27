California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Switch worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Switch by 25.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Switch by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,752,000 after purchasing an additional 328,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Switch by 40.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Switch by 0.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,023,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,809,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Switch by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares in the last quarter. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.14 million. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,424.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

