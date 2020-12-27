Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $72,430.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, BiteBTC, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.92 or 0.02414374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

