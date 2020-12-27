Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.11.

NYSE:CNI opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 214.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

